Madison County businesses giving back to their community

The owners of Walker's Cafe in Downtown Madisonville say business is down about 75% as restaurant dining rooms have been forced to close due to COVID-19.

In an effort to help, Monterey Mushrooms recently purchased $1,000 in gift cards to help the small business.

In a post on Facebook, the owners of Walker's took time to thank Monterey Mushrooms for their support and for giving back to the community.

Meanwhile, Walker's Cafe is also doing its part to help out in Madison County.

The business is open for take-out and delivery during this time. The owners say they are also delivering free meals to elderly residents who are unable to leave their homes.

Walker's Cafe says to give them a call at (936) 348-2672 and they will add you to the list of deliveries.

Walker's is located at 112 W. Main Street on the square in Madisonville.

