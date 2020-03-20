Madison County declares local disaster for public health emergency

Madison County has declared a local disaster in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak for 30 days. As of Friday morning, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.

Madison County Judge A.J. "Tony" Leago says their declaration orders will mirror those of Governor Greg Abbott: all dine-in areas and bars are closed, gyms will not operate, and people should not visit nursing homes or retirement facilities.

All court proceedings are also canceled. This includes felony criminal jury dockets and civil jury trial dockets as well.

Additionally, Madison County Jail has suspended visitation and has implemented restricted access.

