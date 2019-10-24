Madison County deputies investigate threat against North Zulch school

Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff's Office said they looked into a threat made against the North Zulch school but found it not credible.

KBTX heard from several parents about the alleged threat and reached out to law enforcement and the school district.

The sheriff's office said they also heard about the threat and investigated. Deputies told News 3's Clay Falls that they didn't find anything credible to the threat and aren't planning to charge anyone right now.

KBTX is still waiting to hear from the school district.