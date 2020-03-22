Madison County deputies investigating storage unit thefts

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is investigating a costly break-in at a storage unit facility in North Zulch.

Deputies say someone on Saturday broke into the Shepherd Creek Storage Units and took off with more than $16,000 worth of personal property.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office has posted several photos and videos on its Facebook page.

If you recognize the vehicle or any of the individuals depicted in these images, please notify the Madison County Sheriff’s Office (936-348-2755) or the Madison County Crime Stoppers (936-348-3100).

Only tips can be submitted anonymously to www.P3tips.com/198.

Any information submitted to Crime Stoppers leading to the arrest of these two individuals will be eligible for a reward of up to $1000. You will remain anonymous.