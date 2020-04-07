Madison County is lone county with zero confirmed cases in the Brazos Valley

As of April 7, Madison County has no confirmed cases of COVID-19.

County officials said twelve Madison County residents have been tested, and all results came back negative. They explained that local healthcare providers can perform the test but then have to ship the results off to another county's lab.

"This was one of those things that we determined very early on, this isn't a game," said Madison County Judge Tony Leago.

Judge Leago said he sees local residents taking COVID-19 very seriously. He's not sure if that is what contributed to being one of the only counties locally with zero cases but asks that the community stays dedicated to social distancing.

"So far, we've been blessed with no positive cases, so that puts us in a small group," said Judge Leago.

Since Leago issued a stay-at-home order, he said it has been difficult seeing the impact it's had on local businesses.

"There's been waiters and waitresses that have served us so well that are unemployed today, and you just can't get past that, it's hard," said Leago.

McKenzie's Barbeque Manager Lindsey Williams said, even though there are no confirmed cases in the county, COVID-19 is still impacting their business.

"When some of your regular customers come in and want to give you a hug, you can't even do simple things like that," said Williams.

Williams said they're doing curbside pick-up and to-go orders, and they hope it's enough.

"We're doing everything we can to keep the doors open and stay open," said Williams. "You got to have people coming in and supporting your business to do that."

Emergency Management Coordinator Shelly Butts said residents must stay committed.

"Just keep in mind too that just because that zero is a zero, that is confirmed tested cases," said Butts. "It's not to say it's not here already. We're taking those precautions, which are helping us tremendously."