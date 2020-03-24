Madison County issues warning about door-to-door solicitors

The Madison County Sheriff's Office has issued a warning to residents amid the COVID-19 crisis.

According to a post on its Facebook page, the sheriff's office says solicitors are going door-to-door trying to sell cleaners and sanitizers.

Authorities say the group of four individuals from Illinois are traveling in a white Ford Van. The sheriff's office says they do not have the required paperwork from the city of Madisonville or Madison County to solicit in the county.

The sheriff's office says residents should not open the door to these individuals, and you can call (936) 348-2755 to report any suspicious activity.