Madison County judge rescinds curfew order

Madison County Judge Tony Leago announced on Monday that he is lifting the curfew order.

The order will be lifted on Wednesday, May 6 at 5:00 a.m.

Last week Gov. Greg Abbott and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said curfews are "unenforceable" as the state slowly reopens.

Gov. Greg Abbott told KBTX on April 28, "What my executive order does is currently, through April 30, there is a stay-at-home policy. That stay at-home-policy is being lifted. As a result, after April 30, there should be no mandate that people stay at home at any particular time, whether it be a curfew or otherwise."

On Friday Judge Leago told KBTX that his intention for the curfew was never related to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said his goal is to reduce crime, like recent catalytic converter thefts that have been reported in the area. He said there have been problems with crime late at night.

