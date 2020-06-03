Madison County plan for reopening courts

A COVID-19 operating plan for reopening Madison County courts has been released on the county's website.

Madison County officials say there will be new rules to follow for all court proceedings.

Judges and court staff may perform the essential functions of their job remotely when possible.

During in-person hearings or dockets, judges and court staff will be required to wear face coverings, practice physical distancing, and practice appropriate hygiene recommendations.

All individuals entering a courtroom will be required to wear face coverings at all times. Masks may be removed during court proceedings as long as there is appropriate shielding or 6 feet of distance.

People will be encouraged to bring a face covering with them, but one will be provided by the county if an individual does not have one with them.

Before entering a courtroom, all judges and court staff will have their temperatures checked on a daily basis and be screened for COVID-19 symptoms.

Physical Distancing

1. All persons not from the same household who are permitted in the court building will be required to maintain adequate physical distancing of at least 6 feet.

2. No more than two individuals not from the same household will be permitted in an elevator. If more than one individual from the same household is in an elevator, no other individuals will be permitted in the elevator.

3. Each restroom has been evaluated to determine the appropriate capacity to ensure physical distancing and the maximum capacity has been posted on each restroom door.

4. Public common areas, including break rooms and snack rooms, have been closed to the public.

5. The maximum number of persons permitted in the gallery of each courtroom has been determined and posted. The maximum capacity of the courtroom will be monitored and enforced by court staff.

6. The gallery of the courtroom has been marked to identify appropriate physical distancing in the seating.

7. In each courtroom, the counsel tables, witness stand, judge's bench, and clerk, court reporter, and bailiff seating have been arranged in such a way so that there is physical distancing of at least 6 feet between each space or appropriate shielding.

You can read the full order from Madison County in the related links section of this article.