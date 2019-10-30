Madison County woman still wanted for multiple counts of animal cruelty

A Madison County woman is still wanted for nearly a dozen counts of animal cruelty.

Now Deborah Zortman is wanted for failure to appear in court. She was arraigned last week in Madisonville without being present.

In August 2018, 11 animals were saved from an abandoned home on Bankhead Drive in Madison County. KBTX showed you the horrific conditions at the home near Bedias at the time.

"I do feel you can get away a little while but eventually I think you will be caught and you will have to pay a price," said Mary Dorris, a Rufus Refuge Board Member.

She has permanently adopted one of the animals seized from the home. Shadow is a black lab.

"This is Shadow. Shadow was rescued back in August of '18 from the Bankhead rescue. Come here Shadow," she said.

Shadow is still being treated for heartworms and has damaged teeth after the previous abuse.

“He’s the sweetest thing and we called him, "Shadow" because I never had to put a leash on him. He’s stayed right with me from the day I picked him up," said Dorris.

Madison County Sheriff's Investigators said they've tracked Deborah Zortman to Alabama, but it's difficult to extradite her back to Texas because it's only a misdemeanor. In 2018, dead animals were found in her home while live animals including dogs, two pigs and chickens were at the property.

"Well, we feel like that the more we know about the situation that they were in the causes of death that it was intentional. That we know now this cruelty which we know happens you know all over our state. People must be held accountable," said Dorris.

"We need to make people aware that animal cruelty is not ok. It’s not something that we should tolerate," she said.

Back at Dorris' place, 11-year-old Shadow has lots more room to roam.

"I'm not sure how he escaped some of the horrors. The other dogs that didn't make it," she said.

Dorris hopes there will be a break in the case.

"We feel like it's just a matter of time before we get them. I really think we will and we feel like for what they did to these dogs we feel like justice must be served," said Dorris.

The district attorney said Wednesday the case is at a standstill until she's in custody. Investigators said the family left the property after being evicted.