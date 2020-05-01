Madison, Milam Co. say curfews still to be enforced, despite governor's order

Madison and Milam counties have curfews in place during overnight hours. Each county judge also says the plan is to keep those curfews in place, despite advisement from Gov. Greg Paxton and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton that curfews are "unenforceable" as the state slowly reopens.

Furthermore, this week, Gov. Greg Abbott told KBTX the following: "What my executive order does is currently, through April 30, there is a stay-at-home policy. That stay at-home-policy is being lifted. As a result, after April 30, there should be no mandate that people stay at home at any particular time, whether it be a curfew or otherwise."

Now, the judges are responding to the state's advisement.

Milam County Judge Steve Young said Friday that they believe they have the authority to enforce a curfew to try to keep people safe.

Madison County Judge Tony Leago said his intention was never related to the COVID-19 pandemic. He says his goal is to reduce crime, like recent catalytic converter thefts that have been reported in the area. He said there have been problems with crime late at night.

"That's been unbelievably misunderstood," said Leago. "I can't really completely grasp it, but first off the curfew had nothing to do with the coronavirus. It was not put in place to lessen the impact of that. I don't know how that started. It had everything to do--it had wholly and completely, a law enforcement component."

The Madison County Sheriff's Office tells us it does give them an extra tool to check on why someone is out in the middle of the night.

The Madison County curfew is expected to end in about two weeks, while Milam County's curfew does not yet have an end date.