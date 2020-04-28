Madison and Robertson County to open to half capacity on Friday

Madison and Robertson County are both eligible to open back to 50% capacity starting on Friday. Both counties have only two confirmed cases of COVID-19 within their county lines.

For restaurants, this means they will be able to reopen their dining rooms to more people than surrounding counties. While this may be closer to normalcy than before, customers should still expect their dining experience to be different.

"Everything is going to be disposable. We'll have disposable plates, napkins, cups, disposable menus. So it'll be one-time use only and then it's thrown away" said Angela Culbreth.

Culbreth is the owner of Walker's Cafe in Madisonville and also mentioned that Walker's will have their entire space deep cleaned before their dining room's grand reopening.

Other restaurant owners understand that their entire community may not be chomping at the bit to eat in a restaurant.

Melinda Berlan is the co-owner of the Pony Express Bar and Grill in Hearne and she made it clear that their priority is the well-being and comfort of their customers.

"I feel like half the community is ready to get out of the house and come out and enjoy a good dinner and we want to be here and be ready and offer a safe place for them," said Berlan.

According to Governor Abbott, counties will be subject to revert back to shelter in place if there is an outbreak.