Madisonville CISD to focus on relationships in 2019-2020

Madisonville Consolidated Independent School District is preparing to go back to school. Before the district begins classes on August 19, Superintendent Keith Smith joined the crew of Brazos Valley This Morning to discuss improvements in recent years and general info parents should know.

In the 2018-2019 school year, the TEA gave Madisonville a 79% for their overall performance meeting statewide standards. This year, preliminary reports put Madisonville at a 91%. Smith says that while the district has shown improvement, the score does not ultimately define a good and bad school system.

"We were serving our students just as well when we had a 79% as we are when we had a 91%," Smith said. "But a lot of times, when the accountability system comes out, the requirements aren’t communicated well to the districts."

Smith expects to see higher scores from a lot of districts in the next year, not just Madisonville. "And I think it’s dangerous to look at some school districts that maybe aren’t an A and assume that they’re not really good because I can promise you, they’re serving their students as well."

The superintendent says the key to doing better is attracting better teachers, something that will likely be easier with pay raises taking effect in 2019. In Madisonville, the pay bumps will be 8%. Smith believes they may be able to give educators another raise in 2020.

However, it's not all about pay. "Veteran teachers know there's more to it than money. You need to have really good administrative support, you need to have nice, clean facilities to work in." Smith went on to list maternity leave for employees and pre-k for their kids as additional reasons for drawing better educators.

“We feel like we do an extremely good job with curriculum and delivery methods and instructional technology and we’ve kind of pivoted this year and we’re working on the relationship side.”