Madisonville Kimbro Convention Center now allowing alcohol at events

Big changes coming to the Kimbro Convention Center in Madisonville.

The city recently relaxed rules to allow alcohol at events. Programs like wedding receptions and other events will allow alcohol to be given to guests, but it can't be sold.

The city has rules on allowing alcohol sales next to churches and that ordinance will still apply.

"It cannot be used for a fundraiser. You cannot sell the alcohol but you can you know bring it for a party or whatever. And so we really feel like that that will help also increase the use of the Kimbro as well being able to do that," said Camilla Viator, Madisonville City Manager.

A police officer will also have to be on hand when the alcohol is served.

KBTX has been told one party has already happened with the new rules and it went well.