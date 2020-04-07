Local law enforcement officers welcome Sgt. Camarillo home, funeral plans pending

A Madisonville Police sergeant who died this week is back home in Brazos County.

Sergeant Hector Camarillo died on Sunday at his home in College Station. He was taken to Austin for an autopsy.

Tuesday afternoon, his blue blood family welcomed him back home. Law enforcement officers from several agencies were on hand to

honor Camarillo as he arrived at Hillier Funeral Home in Bryan.

Madisonville Police Chief Herbert Gilbert said his sergeant made a huge impact on the department and the community they serve.

"One word describes Sergeant Camarillo, as we called him Hector. Loyal. He was was a loyal employee and he was a loyal human being. One of a kind," said Chief Gilbert.

A cause of death has not been announced. We're told funeral plans are pending but also challenging to make because of the COVID-19 crisis.

