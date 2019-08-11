Madisonville Police release new details on convenience store robbery

Madisonville Police still need help identifying and catching a convenience store robbery suspect who fired his gun.

The crime happened Saturday morning at the Sunny Food Mart in the 800 block of North May Street.

The suspect's gun fired during that robbery hitting a cash register.

On Sunday Madisonville Police Chief Herbert Gilbert told KBTX the man did get away with cash. They are still trying to figure out if the gun accidentally discharged during that robbery.

No one was hurt.

KBTX stopped by Sunday afternoon at the store. The bullet struck the inside of the cash register drawer money tray.

Officers are asking if anyone recognizes the person in these surveillance photos, to call them at (936) 348 3317.