Madisonville police release surveillance video of aggravated robbery

Madisonville police still need your help catching a convenience store robbery suspect who fired his gun.

Police released surveillance video Tuesday to KBTX.

The robbery happened Saturday morning at the Sunny Food Mart in the 800 block of North May Street. Video from inside the store shows a man coming in with a gun.

Investigators say he got away with cash. Just before he left his gun fired striking the cash register drawer. They are still trying to figure out if the gun accidentally fired or not.

Chief Herbert Gilbert with Madisonville Police said Crimestoppers has been receiving tips on this case.

If you have any information on this case you can call Police at 936-348-3317.