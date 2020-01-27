Madisonville finalizing plans for new police department building

Madisonville is getting closer to the final design for its new police department.

The city is working with its architect to remodel a vacant church building the city owns.

After it's complete, the police department and some other city staff will move to this building across from city hall.

The city manager tells us they expect to break ground this spring.

"As the city grows so does the number of personnel and so we need a little more space. We need to be able to have a place to store drawings for planning and zoning. We need to have space to be able to keep our minutes and our records... We need to be able to increase our number of employees to better serve our residents as we grow," said Camilla Viator, Madisonville City Manager.

The new building is being paid for with certificates of obligation. They hope to have it ready by Christmas this year.