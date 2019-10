Thousands of people will flock to Madisonville next weekend for the annual Texas Mushroom Festival.

It's happening Saturday, October 19 on the square in downtown Madisonville.

There will be 240 Vendors, Wine Tasting, Biergarten, Shiitake 5k Run, Classic Car Show, Food Court, Live Music, Ag Alley, Photo Contest, Art Contest and more.

The Mushroom Festival Gala is Friday night and tickets are still available.

For more information, go to texasmushroomfestival.com.