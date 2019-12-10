Madisonville men arrested for dealing drugs after Brazos County traffic stop

Two Madisonville men were arrested in Brazos County after a traffic stop for dealing drugs Monday.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, John Shows, 40, and Robert Kehlenbeck, 26, were following a vehicle towing a trailer too close so troopers pulled them over.

A College Station K-9 unit was called out and authorities found 33 grams of meth, glass pipes, a scale, and plastic baggies.

The drugs were within reach of both men, so Shows and Kehlenbeck are each charged with manufacture and delivery.