Madisonville planning improvements to splash park

Park improvements are coming soon to Madisonville.

The city council's new fiscal year budge includes $50,000 in improvements to the splash pad at Lake Madison.

The city will be expanding the play area at the water feature.

City staff tell us since it opened there's been more users than they initially anticipated.

"And so this year we're going to put in one of the buckets you know where it fills up and it pours on them and so we think that the kiddos around here will really enjoy that," said Camilla Viator, Madisonville City Manager.

"But at the same time, we're also going to expand the area. We're going to put up another umbrella and put out some more picnic tables so that there's a little more room for everybody to be up on concrete rather than just bringing their lawn chairs," she said.

That work is expected to be finished by April 15 when the splash park reopens.

