Madisonville police officer's life celebrated in Bryan

Sergeant Hector Camarillo has been laid to rest.

The Madisonville police officer died in his College Station home on

April 5 at the age of 47. A cause of death has not been released.

A celebration and remembrance of Camarillo's life was held at Hillier Funeral Home in Bryan Friday. Following the service, he was taken to the College Station City Cemetery.

First responders from across the Brazos Valley, as well as community members, participated in the procession that took Sgt. Camarillo to his final resting place.

Ronnie Ochoa, a Bryan resident, says he came out to pay his respects to someone who did so much for the Brazos Valley.

“His influence wasn’t just in Madisonville, but Bryan College Station too. That's why I am out here, because I believe he should be honored in a special way,” said Ochoa.

