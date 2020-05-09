Madisonville volunteer firefighter killed in crash

A member of the Madisonville Volunteer Fire Department was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday night in Washington County.

Cory Heidler, 39, had been with the VFD for about 15 years according to the VFD Chief Thom Jones, who confirmed the details of Heidler's death. Jones says he received news of the crash around 1 a.m. Saturday.

Heidler was also a mechanic at the Henson Motor Co. in Madisonville. He is survived by two children, his mother, and his sister.

Funeral arrangements are pending.