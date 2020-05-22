Madisonville's new police department remains on schedule

MADISONVILLE, Tex. (KBTX) - Madisonville Police Chief Herbert Gilbert says their new police department remains on schedule.
The department is moving across the street from their old location into a vacant church property the city already owns.
Chief Gilbert says they are remodeling the building and adding on to help with future growth in the department.
The city is paying for the new police station with certificates of obligation.
The department hopes to move into the new building by the end of the year.