Magnolia's Spring at the Silos canceled amid coronavirus outbreak

The annual Spring at the Silos event, which was expected to draw thousands to Central Texas, has been canceled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Magnolia released the following statement:

"The health and safety of our guests, our employees and this community is our top priority. After careful consideration, we have decided to cancel this year’s Spring at the Silos festival in its entirety.

"Out of an abundance of caution—given the rapidly evolving nature of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases—we felt this was the most prudent course of action.

"All ticketholders will be issued full refunds and all vendors will be given the option to receive a full refund or a credit for a guaranteed spot at Magnolia’s next vendor fair. Magnolia Market, Silos Baking Co., Magnolia Table, Magnolia Press and Little Shop on Bosque will continue to maintain their normal hours of operation, respectively."

Spring at the Silos was going to include a free vendor fair featuring crafts and products from dozens of firms, food trucks and entertainment.