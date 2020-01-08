Mail theft suspect charged with forging check

A man accused of stealing hundreds of pieces of mail is now facing a new forgery charge.

According to College Station police, Chad Latham tried to deposit a forged check for about $1,000 at a drive-thru of a local bank on Nov. 20.

The teller noticed some of the fields had been changed. Officers contacted the owner of the check who said she'd put it in her mailbox the day before.

The signature on the back appeared to match Latham's. He was already in jail for the mail theft when officers interviewed him about the crime.

The forgery charge added an extra $20,000 to his bail.

