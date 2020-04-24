Mainly sunny and HOT, very small window for strong storms Friday

Amid a weekend (including Friday) with a ton of sunshine, near record heat Friday, then cooler temps Saturday and Sunday, we'll find a very quick strong storm chance.

The front set to bring us pleasant weather for Saturday and Sunday may be just enough to provide some "lift" to spark late afternoon and early evening thunderstorms in the Brazos Valley.

Higher severe weather risk is off to our north and east, where upper level dynamics and the absence of the "cap" will make strong storms more likely. The severe risk is much more questionable in the Brazos Valley, especially along and west of Highway 6.

IF we are to find rain and storms, it will likely be after the 5 o clock hour, thus making a near record heat day complete with thunderstorms a real possibility. The main risk will be for strong wind and dime size hail or larger.

The window for strong storms quickly closes after about 9pm. Then skies clear again and we welcome morning lows in the 50s for Saturday and Sunday!

Keep your weekend outdoor plans, just be mindful of that quick storm chance around dinner time Friday. Have a great weekend!