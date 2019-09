Entergy Texas has scheduled a planned outage Saturday for some customers in Leon and Madison counties.

The power company will be performing maintenance on equipment along Highway 21 between Madisonville and North Zulch.

Weather permitting, Entergy says the work will happen between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

About 1,000 customers in North Zulch and Normangee will be without power during this time.