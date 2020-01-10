Major fundraising event benefits local high school seniors

The Brazos County Go Texas Committee is hosting its major fundraising event this month benefiting local students and their futures.

The event will feature a night of dancing and an auction. The Risky Liver Band is performing a variety of music. All of the money raised will go towards scholarships that any high school senior in Brazos County can apply for.

For the past half-century, the committee has given over a million dollars in scholarships to students in Brazos County.

It takes place on January 18 at 7:00 p.m. at the Brazos Center. Advance tickets are $10 and can be bought at Cavender's and Catalena Hatters. Tickets at the door run for $15. Kids under the age of 10 get in free of cost.

If anyone would like to sponsor a table, or if you need more information about the Dance or our Brazos County Committee, contact Sue Elliott 979-777-0572.