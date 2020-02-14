Make your Valentine’s sparkle at Wolf Pen Creek Park

Love is in the air at Wolf Pen Creek Park.

On Feb. 14 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., the City of College Station is hosting its Trail of Lights: Date Night.

The night will feature carriage rides, food trucks, caricature artists, music, a dance floor, gift vendors and more!

“Everything is going to be in the plaza area, and we will have our gift vendors, our food vendors, our selfie booths, and our arts and crafts all kind of in one general area over in that one general location,” said City of College Station Parks & Recreation Department Activities Assistant, Jamila Parker.

In addition to the activities, you can also walk the Trail of Lights, which will be illuminated till 10 p.m.

“The Trail of Lights begins at the Holleman Drive entrance, crosses over the bridge, and ends at the gazebo next to the creek,” according to the City of College Station.

“This event is super unique because it’s just a free event for families, loved ones, friends, just to come out and enjoy each other and enjoy the activities we have,” said Parker.

Admission to the event is free, and pets are welcome!

The lights will remain up in the park through Feb. 16 and will be on from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Wolf Pen Creek Park is located at 1015 Colgate Drive in College Station.

For a sneak peek at the Trail of Lights: Date Night, see the multi-media player.