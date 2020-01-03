Holiday movie filming scenes downtown Friday night

A film featuring two Bryan natives will be shooting scenes in Downtown Bryan Friday night.

The movie, “Rekindling Christmas”, features Ashley Atwood and Raini Rodriguez. They will be shooting general footage Friday night during First Friday.

Sandy Farris, with the Downtown Bryan Association, says they are elated to have this opportunity to show off downtown.

"It's a validation of what the city of Bryan has invested in the area, and what our downtown merchants have done to make it such a special place that it is,” said Farris.

Kristen Waggener with the City of Bryan says they are working with the film to help make the experience easier.

"We are designated as a film-friendly city by the State of Texas Film Commission, so that is definitely something we want here in Bryan. We have waived all their application fees and permit fees as well, to help make this film happen,” said Waggener.

A few spots around town may look familiar once the movie comes out. Farris says they will be shooting a few scenes at local parks and schools over the next three weeks.

“We’ve got a great little bookstore downtown Ed’s Bookshop that will be one of the scenes. Corner of Time has that fantastic old fashioned soda counter and ice cream counter,” said Farris.

Farris says this film is a great way to show off the unique style of Downtown Bryan.

“We are just excited that others will continue to find out about downtown, not just the locals but regionally, statewide, and when this movie comes out, nationally as well,” said Farris.

Farris says there will be many opportunities to see the movie being filmed. The first one is Friday at 5:00 p.m. on Main Street near the Queen Theatre. The event will also feature a free concert at 7:00 p.m. at the Palace, and the musical act will be introduced by some of the cast of the movie.

