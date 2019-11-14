Making healthier choices on Thanksgiving and beyond

BRYAN, Tex. (KBTX) - Thanksgiving kicks off a season of holiday parties and holiday feasts that can add up if you're trying to avoid high-calorie situations.
Taylor Leahy is a registered dietitian with Aramark at Baylor Scott & White Health. She joined First News at Four to play "Eat this, not that" with Thanksgiving and holiday food.
Eat this: Warmed apple juice, flavored sparkling water
Not that: Punches or high-calorie coffee beverages
Eat this: Sliver of pumpkin pie
Not that: Cookies, pastries
Eat this: Whole-grain tortilla chips with guacamole or Greek yogurt-based dips
Not that: Potato chips with cheesy or sour cream dips
Eat this: Cheese plate with goat cheese, pistachios, grapes
Not that: Cheese plate with salami, refined crackers
Eat this: Lightly salted popcorn
Not that: Cheese straws
Eat this: Sweet potatoes mashed with skim milk
Not that: Mashed potatoes with heavy cream, butter
Eat this: Oven-roasted turkey
Not that: Deep-fried turkey
Eat this: Cup of hot chocolate with dark chocolate and skim or almond milk
Not that: Egg nog
