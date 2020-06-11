Malek Service Company donates 100 fans to Salvation Army

A local company is helping others stay cool this summer.

Malek Service Company donated dozens of fans to the Salvation Army in Bryan.

Employees dropped off several van-loads Thursday morning at their offices. The company has been doing this for six years now.

"We do it every year just because we feel it's our responsibility as air experts to help those in town who can't maybe afford air conditioning at the moment. It's just a little bit of something we can do to help the community," said Courtney Zalesak, Malek Service Company Marketing and Recruitment Director.

"This year they gave us 100 fans so we're able to provide for 100 families that might need that," said Analese Ryerson, Salvation Army Corps Officer.

Malek Service Company also donates heaters to the organization every year.

If you need a fan you can contact the Salvation Army Office in Bryan.

Their phone number is 979-361-0618

The Salvation Army's address is:

2506 Cavitt Avenue

Bryan, TX 77801