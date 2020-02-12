Local man sentenced to 11 years for repeated violations of protective orders

The following is a news release from the Brazos County District Attorney's Office:

"On Friday, February 7, 2020, Judge Hawthorne sentenced Curtis Goad, Jr., 41, to 11 years in prison for Continuous Violation of a Protective Order/Bond Conditions.

He faced an enhanced range of punishment due to a prior prison trip.

On August 7, 2017, Judge Tommy Munoz, Justice of the Peace of Precinct Two of Brazos County, Texas, issued bond conditions after Goad was arrested for assaulting his wife.

The bond conditions prohibited Goad from communicating with the victim.

The defendant violated his conditions of bond twice in 2019 by communicating directly with the victim.

The court learned about Goad’s extensive and violent criminal history in Oklahoma, New Mexico, and Texas.

In 1998, Goad was sentenced to prison for two burglaries of a building cases.

In 2001 and 2002, Goad was arrested multiple times for domestic violence against his then-girlfriend in Oklahoma. He was also sentenced to prison for possession of a controlled substance in 2002.

In 2004, Goad was sentenced to four years in prison for possession of controlled substances in New Mexico.

Goad’s violence continued when he came to Brazos County. He was arrested multiple times for domestic violence between 2008 and 2015.

The court also learned about Goad’s gang membership in the Texas Syndicate prison gang.

Assistant District Attorneys Jessica Escue and Amy Eades prosecuted the case on behalf of the State of Texas."

