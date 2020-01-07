Man accused of cyber-stalking Central Texas real estate agents

Investigators in Central Texas are trying to determine how many victims an alleged serial stalker hit.

56-year-old Andy Castillo was arrested in Lubbock Monday after McLennan County Sheriff's investigators requested a warrant.

Investigators said he targeted at least six real estate agents in the Waco area. Even worse, he allegedly targeted victim's children threatening to assault them.

Investigators said Castillo stalked his victims on the internet, finding their information and contacting them.

When he was arrested Monday in Lubbock investigators said he was caught in the act of sending obscene messages.

"This creep has been doing this in 10 different states and 20 different cities. The same thing so we're going to be reaching out to these other cities to see if realtors in that city have filed complaints and so forth," said Sheriff Parnell McNamara, of McLennan County.

"I just think they are twisted sexual individuals and they're getting some sort of pleasure out of it," said Detective Joseph Scaramucci of the McLennan County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators told KBTX Tuesday they've not connected Castillo to any cases in Bryan or College Station.

But several realtors tell us they've had explicit phone calls, and unusual FaceTime attempts last year.

"There is always something we are able to learn from those types of things and just to stay focused and aware and vigilant to make sure that we can try to keep that out of our marketplace as much as possible," said Amy DuBose of the Bryan / College Station Regional Association of Realtors.

She said their agents communicate in their community when there is a problem.

So far they've not had any threats toward's children like Waco has seen.

"It was alarming when you hear those types of things happening. It always gives you a little bit of a pit in your stomach," said Dubose.

"This ended up much larger than what we ever imagined," said McNamara.

As of Tuesday afternoon, no bond was set for Castillo at the Lubbock Jail.

He is facing a charge of criminal solicitation of aggravated sexual assault.

Investigators said Tuesday he was not living in Central Texas.

