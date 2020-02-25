Trial delayed for man accused of killing father, daughter while texting and driving

The driver accused of hitting and killing a father and daughter while texting and driving on Highway 6 was scheduled for a jury trial Monday in Brazos County but it was postponed.

Brandon Chase Bowers, 35, of Houston is facing two charges of manslaughter for the November 2018 deaths of Charles Swist, 65, and his daughter Madora Swist, 32.

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers said Madora's Ford Escape ran out of gas on Highway 6 south of College Station on the night of Friday, Nov. 2, 2018. Her father arrived in a Chevrolet Malibu to help refuel.

According to a crash report, both of their vehicles were parked on the side of the highway in the northbound lanes. While attempting to refill the gas, Bowers struck both victims and both of their vehicles with his 2008 Nissan Versa.

A 10-year-old, 6-year-old and 1-year-old in Madora’s vehicle when the crash occurred were not injured.

According to the report, Bowers admitted he "was texting a girl on his cell phone as he was driving down the roadway and didn't see the vehicles or pedestrians."

In January 2019, Bowers was indicted by a Brazos County Grand Jury on two counts of manslaughter.

Bowers was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center on June 19, 2019, and was released the same day on bonds totaling $50,000.

A new trial date for Bowers has not been set at this time.