Man accused of injuring two children during fight at apartment complex

A College Station man is accused of injuring two children during a scuffle inside an apartment on Friday evening.

It happened at an apartment complex located at 134 Luther Street, according to an arrest report from College Station police.

The report says a 21-year-old man was swinging a metal pipe during a fight with two other people inside one of the apartments. During the fight, witnesses said a group of children went into the apartment and gathered around the altercation.

Police say that's when a 10-year-old child was struck with the pipe on her foot. A 13-year-old girl was also hit in the stomach with the pipe.

The man with the pipe was taken to the Brazos County Detention Center and charged with two counts of Injury to a Child. He was released Saturday on bonds totaling $10,000.