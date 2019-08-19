Man accused of online solicitation of a minor is former Camp Allen employee

A Navasota man facing a criminal charge of online solicitation of a minor is a former Camp Allen employee.

Camp Allen's president confirmed to KBTX Monday that Charles Kile Crandell was an instructor with their The Discovery Program.

Crandell was arrested by Conroe detectives in The Woodlands on August 1. They were assisted by the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office and the Houston area Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Detectives say Crandell was using social media when the crime allegedly occurred but wouldn't provide specifics due to the ongoing investigation.