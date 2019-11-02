Man accused of vandalizing 5 vehicles in downtown Bryan

A local man is accused of using a key to damage at least five vehicles in downtown Bryan in the early morning hours of Friday.

Just after 2:00 a.m., an employee of a bar in the 100 block of N. Main Street was taking out the trash when he spotted the suspect keying several vehicles behind the business.

Police were notified and they arrested Antonio Sinoe Valencia, 38, of Bryan.

Officers said they found a knife in his pocket with paint flakes from the damaged vehicles.

Valencia was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center and charged with Criminal Mischief and Public Intoxication. He was released on Friday on bonds totaling $5,455.