Man admits to police he sells fake urine to help falsify drug test results

College Station police arrested a man Saturday who admitted to selling fake urine to help falsify drug test results.

Police stopped the 22-year-old from Bryan at 11:09 p.m. for driving a car without a front license plate in the area of Wellborn Road and Church Avenue.

Police said they could immediately detect the odor of burnt marijuana from inside the Chrysler 200. They also found a clear plastic bottle within the center console with a yellow liquid.

The man told police it was fake urine he uses to pass drug tests. He also admitted to selling it to other people for $5.00 a bottle so they can also pass drug tests.

The man was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana and manufacture and delivery of a substance to falsify drug test results. He was released Sunday on bonds totaling $6,000.