Man arrested Sunday for December Northgate shooting

A College Station man wanted for a shooting last December was arrested Sunday morning while helping a friend in the Northgate District.

Police say Daniel Villalpando, 23, was trying to take an intoxicated friend home before they were arrested for public intoxication around 1:30 a.m., but officers recognized him on the spot.

He was wanted for shooting from December 22 last year.

According to police, he was threatening several people in a parking lot near Northgate. The victims say he pointed a gun at them and shot out the back window of their vehicle as they drove away.

Villalpando is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.