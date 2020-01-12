Man arrested after College Station officer smells marijuana in a restaurant drive-through

A man was arrested early Sunday morning after a police officer smelled marijuana coming through the drive-through window at a fast-food restaurant.

The College Station police officer said he was eating a meal inside the 24-hour hamburger restaurant at 1745 Rock Prairie Road at Longmire Drive at 3:10 a.m. when he detected the odor of freshly burnt marijuana emitting through the drive-through window.

The officer said he went outside and approached a Nissan Altima with several people inside and inquired about the marijuana.

The driver, a 27-year-old man from Diboll, admitted to having two joints inside the vehicle and claimed they were his.

The man was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana and released on a $3,000 bond, according to online jail records.