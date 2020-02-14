Man arrested after dealership employees find crack cocaine while servicing truck

A Hearne man was arrested after workers at a Bryan car dealership found a large amount of crack cocaine in his truck.

Police say employees called law enforcement while servicing a truck that belonged to Jeanfreau Strange, 48.

By the time officers got there, Strange was driving out of the lot. Police followed and approached him in the parking lot of a Briarcrest Drive business.

A K-9 officer indicated there were drugs inside. After a search, police say there were two large pieces of crack cocaine and 33 smaller pieces inside baggies in the truck. There was also some marijuana in the cupholder.

Officers also found three cell phones, a razor blade, and about $1,500 in cash.

Strange was arrested and charged with manufacture and delivery as well as marijuana possession.

