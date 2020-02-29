Man arrested after driving into home, parked car, fences, and trampoline in Bryan

The driver of a pickup truck left behind a trail of damage early Saturday morning in a north Bryan neighborhood, according to police.

Adam Garcia is facing multiple charges including deadly conduct. (Video courtesy: John Faber)

Officers arrested 25-year-old Adam Alvaro Garcia of Bryan.

Just after midnight police were notified that Garcia drove his pickup truck into a house in the 2300 block of N. Earl Rudder Freeway Frontage Road.

Investigators determined Garcia first jumped a curb on Timberline Court, went through the front yard of a home, struck a wooden fence, then struck a trampoline, and hit a second wooden fence.

He then drove into a chain-link backyard fence on a neighboring property on N. Earl Rudder Freeway and collided with the house.

The truck went into the home of a 72-year-old woman's bedroom. She told police she had just gotten up to go to the restroom when the collision occurred.

Police said the damage caused bricks, lumber, wires, cable, sheetrock, and furniture to fly into her home. Furniture and sheetrock landed on her bed where she had been laying just seconds prior to the crash.

The entire back wall of the home was destroyed. An electrical box and water line were also broken. Police said water was coming from the ground under the pickup truck and it began to flood the other side of the duplex next to where the pickup hit.

As police were investigating this, they received another call from a woman who said she saw Garcia strike her parked vehicle on Woodville Road.

One witness said he saw the pickup truck speeding before the crash into the house.

According to the arrest report, the witness and police both detected the odor of alcohol coming from Garcia's breath.

The Bryan Fire Department condemned the home that was hit due to structural damage caused by the pickup truck.

Garcia was taken first to a hospital to be checked out for his injuries. There at the hospital, he told police he consumed several beers before the crash. He also said his brakes on his truck may have malfunctioned.

The suspect was then booked into the Brazos County Detention Center on Sunday morning. His bonds are set at $6,000. He's charged with Deadly Conduct, Driving While Intoxicated, and Criminal Mischief.