Man arrested after firing a gun on a public road in Bryan

A man is in jail after police say he fired a gun on a public Bryan road.

Police say Carlos Martinez, 19, fired his gun on a public street. Once out of the vehicle, Martinez told officers he shot the gun into the air on E. 23rd St. to impress his friends.

He claimed he had not been drinking, but did smoke marijuana.

Officers searched the vehicle and found a loaded handgun, remnants of marijuana, multiple loose .357 rounds and a magazine with two rounds, according to authorities.

Later, dispatch discovered Martinez did not have a valid driver's license.

He was arrested for unlawful carry of a firearm, disorderly conduct discharge of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia and license required.

At the Brazos County Detention Center, he was additionally charged with a DWI.