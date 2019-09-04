Man arrested following wreck in College Station

A man was arrested on an outstanding warrant following a traffic collision Wednesday morning in College Station.

It happened just after 8:00 a.m. on Southwest Parkway at Hickory Drive. Photos of the wreck show a pickup truck and SUV appeared to have hit head-on.

A spokesman for the police department said one of the people involved in the crash attempted to run away from the scene of the crash but was caught by officers.

The suspect's name was not immediately available.

