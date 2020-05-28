Man arrested for 2018 Burton bank robbery

A La Grange man is being charged in connection with a 2018 bank robbery in Washington County.

Authorities believe Shawn Patrick Childers, 53, is the man responsible for robbing the Burton State Bank at gunpoint two years ago. He was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon.

KBTX is reaching out to the Washington County jail for Childers' booking photo.

The initial investigation only had a surveillance image of Childers wearing a cowboy hat, sunglasses, and a face mask. He got away from the bank with approximately $12,000. Childers is being charged with aggravated robbery.

KBTX covered the robbery in 2018. Many other agencies, including the FBI, took part in the initial investigation.

"The amount of legwork that went into this indictment and arrest is unbelievable," said District Attorney Julie Renken, in a release.

"The citizens of Burton and Washington County should be proud of the work done. This case is not finished; my office is now taking it over for prosecution. However, I hope that the citizens can feel some vindication already, putting a name and face to this crime," she continued.