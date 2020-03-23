Man arrested for aggravated assault after pulling gun during argument

A College Station man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly pulled a gun on his neighbor during a fight about speeding.

Authorities say the victim delivered a note to Roger Sumrall, 19, about speeding too fast through their Haley Place neighborhood. When Sumrall got home, the two started arguing about it. Sumrall's dog jumped out of his car and the victim allegedly pulled out brass knuckles to defend himself. That's when police say Sumrall pulled out a gun and pointed it at his neighbor.

Sumrall was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.