Man arrested for burglary after reported attack

A College Station man has been arrested after police say he entered a home without permission and began assaulting a man who lived there.

It happened Friday at around 10:00 a.m. on the 400 block of Highlands Street.

According to CSPD, Jacob Miller, 21, was told by one of the residents--who he knew--he could not go into the home, so he picked up a metal pipe and asked what they were going to do about it.

He then went inside and locked himself inside one of the bedrooms where the victim was sleeping.

When the man woke up, Miller reportedly began punching him, pulling him out of the bed, and kicking him.

The other roommates heard the victim calling for help and kicked the door in. One of the residents pointed a gun at Miller in order to get him to leave.

Officers were able to find and arrest Miller a couple of houses away. He's charged with burglary of a habitation, entry with a commission of an assault.

The victim told police he believed Miller didn't like him because of a girl.