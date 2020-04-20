Man arrested for chasing ex-girlfriend, hitting her car with three kids inside

A Bryan man is in jail after chasing down his ex-girlfriend in his car and hitting her vehicle with three kids inside.

Police say they got a call that Jordan Gonzalez, 20, was following his ex-girlfriend down Finfeather Road in Bryan. He allegedly struck her vehicle from behind while she was trying to drive away.

The victim drove to a library on E. 26th Sreet and waited for the police to arrive. Investigators say the entire rear bumper and trunk area of her vehicle was damaged.

There were three young children in the back of the victim’s car. The children are three-months-old, two-years-old and 13 years-old. None of them were hurt.

Gonzalez is charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

