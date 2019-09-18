College Station man arrested for selling drugs near daycare

College Station police arrested a man for selling drugs less than 500 feet from a daycare.

On September 16, authorities executed a search warrant as part of a narcotics investigation at a home on Krenek Tap Road. Police say Dylan Gandy, 27, was found inside his home along with marijuana in the toilet bowl and 1.2 grams in the trash can.

Gandy admitted to flushing two grams of marijuana down the toilet. Authorities later found 7.6 grams of marijuana in a clear plastic bag and a digital scale. Synthetic marijuana weighing 2.3 grams was also found inside the home.

Police say the home was located approximately 441 feet from a daycare.

Gandy is charged with tampering with evidence, manufacture and delivery, and marijuana possession.

